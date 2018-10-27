Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana Dies At 82

Madan Lal Khurana was 82

Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana died in Delhi on Saturday night, news agency ANI reported. He was 82 and had been unwell for a while.

The BJP leader was a four-time lawmaker and Chief Minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996. He was also briefly the governor of Rajasthan in 2004.

"My heartfelt condolences to the BJP parivar and the family of our beloved former Chief Minister of Delhi & veteran BJP leaderShri Madan Lal Khurana ji who passed away today after prolonged illness. My thoughts and prayers are with his near & dear ones. May his soul rest in peace," Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

"Saddened to learn of the demise of veteran leader Sh Madan Lal Khurrana ji," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Madan Lal Khurana had resigned as president of the BJP's Delhi unit after the party's defeat in the 2003 assembly elections.

Two months ago, Mr Khurana's eldest son Vimal Khurana had died reportedly of a cardiac arrest at 55.