Former Bureaucrat CV Ananda Bose Appointed West Bengal Governor

CV Ananda Bose has been appointed West Bengal Governor

Former bureaucrat CV Ananda Bose has been appointed Governor of West Bengal. In a statement, the office of President Droupadi Murmu confirmed Mr Bose's appointment.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr CV Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal. The appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," Press Secretary to the President Ajay Kumar Singh said in the statement.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan had been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July after the former Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, became India's Vice President.

When he was the Governor, Mr Dhankhar had been accused of overstepping his role by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Mr Bose is the recipient of the Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship. He is also the first ever Fellow of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, which trains top civil service officers. A prolific writer and columnist, Mr Bose has published 40 books in English, Malayalam and Hindi including novels, short stories, poems and essays.

Mr Bose was chairman of a working group that prepared the development agenda for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. His concept of "affordable housing for all" was adopted by the government.