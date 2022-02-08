Former BJP Youth Leader Throws Petrol On Official In Madhya Pradesh

Petrol also fell on other members of the anti-encroachment squad. (Representational)

A tehsildar in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district had to run for his life on Monday after a former BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader allegedly sprinkled petrol on him and threatened to set him on fire during an anti-encroachment drive, police said.

A video showed Bhagwan Singh Rajput, the ex-general secretary of BJYM's Rajgarh unit, purportedly sprinkling petrol from a bottle on the tehsildar, Rajesh Sorte, during an anti-encroachment drive on the Shivlaya road in Pachore. Petrol also fell on other members of the anti-encroachment squad.

He allegedly abused the tehsildar and others and threatened to set them afire if they don't go away from the spot, a police official said quoting the complaint.

Area police inspector DP Lohia said a case was registered against Mr Rajput and others under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 294 (recites or utters any obscene word), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint lodged by Chief Municipality Officer (CMO) Pawan Mishra.

Further investigation is underway, he added.