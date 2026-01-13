Forest Fire Triggers Multiple Landmine Blasts Near Line Of Control In J&K

A series of landmine blasts occurred along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district after a raging forest fire swept through the area. The fire, which broke out in the Balakote and Mendhar sectors on Monday, spread rapidly across the area where the army has planted mines as a counter-infiltration measure.

A prolonged dry spell in the region has made Jammu and Kashmir increasingly vulnerable to such incidents. The Pir Panjal range, which includes the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, frequently sees forest fires during the dry months.

In these sensitive forward areas, the army maintains a 700km-long fence. To further strengthen the counter-infiltration grid, the military also uses a variety of electronic gadgets, including high-tech sensors, alongside traditional landmines.

Authorities have confirmed that there has been no loss of life or injury reported so far. This is the second time in a single week that a forest fire has set off landmines in the Poonch district.

The situation echoes a similar crisis in January last year, when large-scale forest fires caused a long series of blasts along the LoC.

Last month, a forest guard died while attempting to douse a fire in the Anantnag district.