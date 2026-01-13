Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Forest Fire Triggers Multiple Landmine Blasts Near Line Of Control In J&K

The fire, which broke out on Monday, spread rapidly across the area where the army has planted mines as a counter-infiltration measure.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Forest Fire Triggers Multiple Landmine Blasts Near Line Of Control In J&K
Authorities have confirmed that there has been no loss of life or injury reported so far.
Srinagar:

A series of landmine blasts occurred along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district after a raging forest fire swept through the area. The fire, which broke out in the Balakote and Mendhar sectors on Monday, spread rapidly across the area where the army has planted mines as a counter-infiltration measure.

A prolonged dry spell in the region has made Jammu and Kashmir increasingly vulnerable to such incidents. The Pir Panjal range, which includes the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, frequently sees forest fires during the dry months.

In these sensitive forward areas, the army maintains a 700km-long fence. To further strengthen the counter-infiltration grid, the military also uses a variety of electronic gadgets, including high-tech sensors, alongside traditional landmines.

Authorities have confirmed that there has been no loss of life or injury reported so far. This is the second time in a single week that a forest fire has set off landmines in the Poonch district.

The situation echoes a similar crisis in January last year, when large-scale forest fires caused a long series of blasts along the LoC.

Last month, a forest guard died while attempting to douse a fire in the Anantnag district.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com