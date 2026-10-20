Foreign Woman Spotted Walking Inside Roadside Drain Near Delhi's Mahipalpur

A video showing a foreign woman walking inside a roadside drain along National Highway 48 near Mahipalpur, Delhi, has gone viral on social media. The unusual incident drew the attention of passersby and motorists, many of whom stopped to watch as the woman made her way through the drain beside the busy highway.

The woman's condition appeared unusual. However, the reason behind her condition has not been confirmed.

The unusual sight surprised passersby and motorists, with several people stopping to see what was happening. Soon, a crowd gathered at the spot as people watched the woman walking inside the drain. The incident created a dramatic scene along the busy highway.

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The video brought the incident into the spotlight, drawing attention to what had happened near the highway. People at the spot were left wondering why the woman was walking inside the drain.

The circumstances that led to the incident are still unclear, and the reason the woman entered the drain remains unknown.

(Reported By Rakesh Soni)