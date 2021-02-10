Foreign Minister, US Secretary Of State Discuss Situation In Myanmar

S Jaishankar described the discussions with Mr Blinken as "comprehensive." (File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation, focusing on developments in the Indo-Pacific as well as cooperation under the framework of Quad or Quadrilateral coalition.

The talks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation since the new American administration took charge last month.

In a tweet, Mr Jaishankar described the discussions with Mr Blinken as "comprehensive" and added that views were exchanged on the situation in Myanmar.

"Welcomed the comprehensive discussion today with @SecBlinken. Reviewed Indo-Pacific developments and the Quad cooperation. Exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar. Look forward to remaining in touch," he said.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Secretary Blinken had held their first telephonic talks on January 29 during which they resolved to consolidate and expand the India-US strategic partnership.