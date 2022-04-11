Foreign Minister S Jaishankar To Meet US Trade Representative Tomorrow

India-US 2+2 Talks: S Jaishankar will meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. (File)

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai on Tuesday.

"Ambassador Tai will meet with India's Minister of External Affairs Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. This meeting is closed press," US Trade Representative said in a statement on Sunday.

As per the statement, Ambassador Tai will also meet with Germany's State Secretary for International and EU Affairs and G7/G20 Sherpa Dr Jorg Kukies.

She later will meet with Austria's Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schrambock and Minister for Labor Martin Kocher, as per the US Trade Representative.

India and the US are set to hold the 2 2 dialogue between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and their respective American counterparts on Sunday.

In November last year, USTR Katherine Tai paid his first visit to India for two days after she assumed office in March last year and hold discussions with officials on enhancing trade and economic ties between the two countries. She was accompanied by Deputy US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi.

During the twelfth ministerial-level meeting of the India-United States Trade Policy Forum (TPF) in New Delhi, the US had marked its support to India's ambitious goal of reaching 20 per cent ethanol blending country in the next five year and expressed an interest in supplying ethanol to India for fuel purposes.

"The United States noted its support for India's ambitious goal of reaching 20 percent ethanol blending with petrol by 2025 and expressed an interest in supplying ethanol to India for fuel purposes," a joint statement from the countries informed.

This had come as Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative had co-chaired the TPF meeting.

The Ministers had also agreed to explore ways for enhancing collaboration for the implementation of their respective ethanol blending programs.

In June 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the report of the expert committee on the roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India by 2025.