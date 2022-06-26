For Rebels In Guwahati, 'Postmortem' Swipe From Sena's Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said, "Radisson Blu doesn't look like a hotel, it seems like the Bigg Boss house"

Sanjay Raut, the closest aide of Uddhav Thackeray -- fighting back-to-the wall to save his party and the Maharashtra government -- today lashed out at the rebels holed up with Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. "The one who betrays Balasaheb is finished... From now on, we have to decide who to trust and whose palanquin to carry. The bodies of these 40 MLAs will come here. They will be directly sent to the mortuary for postmortem," he said in Mumbai today, declaring that he "doesn't consider this a crisis".

"When I see the photos, Radisson Blu doesn't look like a hotel, it seems like the Bigg Boss house. People are drinking, eating, playing. And half of them will be eliminated... Till when will you hide in Guwahati, you will have to come back to Chowpatty,"he said.

"The 40 people who are there are living corpses. Only their bodies will come back here, there soul will be dead. When these 40 people step out here, they won't be alive at heart. They know what can happen in the fire that has been lit here. This is the Shiv Sena, and it has only 1 father. And you cannot steal a father. They want to split Maharashtra in 3 parts. We will not let that happen," he added.

Mr Raut's earlier remarks that the MLAs, when they come back to Maharashtra for a floor test, they "will find it difficult to return and move around" had caused an uproar in the rebel camp.

Mr Shinde had tweeted a letter addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. Signed by 16 MLAs, the letter pointed out that it was job of the government to ensure security of the MLAs.

"There is an ongoing agenda wherein various leaders of the MVA government are instigating the cadres of their respective parties to take up violence to further intimidate us which is evident from the media reports published on 23.06.2022 at various print and digital publications wherein Mr. Sanjay Raut threatened the Petitioners and the other members by stating that he would make it difficult for the MLAS who have left to return to Maharashtra and move around in the State of Maharashtra," Mr Shinde's letter said.

This morning, Mr Raut responded with a tweet.

"How long will you hide in Guwahati? You will have to come back to Chowpatty," read his post, accompanied by an image of Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, who has served notices to 16 rebel MLAs on the Shiv Sena's disqualification appeal.

The Bal Thackeray camp has claimed that at least 20 MLAs camping with Mr Shinde are reportedly in touch with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Sources have told NDTV that some of the rebels are against a merger with the BJP.