For PM's Long Life - BJP Leaders Hold Prayers After Punjab Security Lapse

Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the Gufa Mandir in Bhopal to offer his prayers.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan prayed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long life at a Bhopal temple today, a day after the Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 20 minutes in a major security lapse.

Mr Chouhan, who is also the BJP's national vice-president, visited the Gufa Mandir in Bhopal to offer his prayers. He performed rituals at the temple for the recital of the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra - a verse from the Rig Veda believed to bestow longevity - during his prayers. A group of 108 priests will now recite the mantra over three days.

Visuals showed Mr Chauhan and a group of BJP leaders reciting hymns with priests. A flex of Prime Minister Modi, his hands joined in a namaste, could be seen in the background.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs special prayers for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gufa temple in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/FHphfxhE4Y — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

Prayers were also held at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Khandwa's Omkareshwar temple and other major temples in Madhya Pradesh for the Prime Minister's safety and long life.

Visuals showed state BJP president V D Sharma at the Ujjain temple, praying to Lord Shiva.

In national capital Delhi, BJP leaders held prayers at Jhandewalan temple, among other places. News agency ANI shared pictures of Baijayant Jay Panda, also a BJP national vice-president, praying for the Prime Minister.

BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda performed 'Mahamrityunjay Jaap' for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Jhandewalan temple in Delhi pic.twitter.com/r6J0q1X0gv — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

In a major security lapse, the Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover in Punjab yesterday due to a road blockade by protesting farmers. Visuals from the spot near Hussainiwala showed his convoy stranded, with Special Protection Group personnel forming a ring around the vehicle he was in.

The Prime Minister was in Punjab to attend a poll rally at Ferozepur and several other events. Following the blockade, he returned to Delhi without attending the events.

The Union Home Ministry described the episode as a "major lapse" in the Prime Minister's security and the BJP accused Punjab's ruling Congress of "insanity" and "murderous intent".

The Congress has claimed that it had made all arrangements in collaboration with PM Modi's security agencies and questioned a last-minute route change. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has said there was no threat to the Prime Minister. "I would lay down my life to protect the PM," he told the media, "but he was in no danger."