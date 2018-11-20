For Guru Nanak's Birth Anniversary, Pak Issues Visa To 3,800 Pilgrims

"This is by far the largest number of visas issued in recent years Sikhyatrees for Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations," Pakistan High Commission said.

All India | | Updated: November 20, 2018 22:38 IST
The visas have been granted ahead of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations from November 21-30.

New Delhi: 

Pakistan has issued visas to over 3,800 Sikh pilgrims to participate in the birthday anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev from November 21-30.

"This is by far the largest number of visas issued in recent years Sikh yatrees for Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations, well beyond the maximum number of 3000, mutually agreed between the two countries for this event," Pakistan High Commission said.

Under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions every year, it said.

According to Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood, this was a "special gesture" by the Pakistan government in view of Guru Nanak's 550th anniversary celebrations commencing from this year.

"We extend profound felicitations to our brothers and sisters celebrating this auspicious occasion and wish all yatrees a spiritually fulfilling yatra," he said.

