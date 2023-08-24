For Drug Traders, Amit Shah Advises Assets Confiscation, Public Shaming

Intelligence Bureau is hosting a two-day conference, which was attended by Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has advocated harsher punishment, including confiscation of assets, of those involved in drug trade and their public shaming, saying such action will be a strong deterrent. Inaugurating a two-day National Security Strategies Conference, Mr Shah has asked officers to concentrate on the financial aspect of drug trade, sources said.

"The Home Minister asked police officers to focus on financial investigations and refer the cases to the ED to probe financial aspect of cases," a senior official in the Home Ministry said.

The minister, he added, reiterated the government's commitment to tackle the menace of drug trafficking. "He appreciated the work done by different agencies in this area and urged all the states and agencies to continue taking strong action against the drug dealers and networks," he added.

The Intelligence Bureau is hosting a two-day conference, which is being attended by more than 750 participants, including officers working at cutting edge and subject experts.

Two junior home ministers and top officers involved in managing national security issues, including the Union Home Secretary, and other officials were among the participants.



On the first day of the Conference, deliberations were held on various subjects of national security, including trends in terror and narco-financing in India, use of forensic science in investigation, social challenges, emergency preparedness for Nuclear & Radiological exigencies and Cyber Security framework.

During the sessions, interacting with the participants, Mr Shah emphasised on the crucial role of District Level Police officers in managing internal security. He also urged senior police officers to enhance the use of scientific tools in investigation.

Mr Shah will also address concluding session of the conference on Friday.