For Car Stunts On Insta, Man Arrested In Delhi, Was Dodging Cops For Days

Police in Delhi have arrested a YouTuber and Instagram influencer, Ranbir Singh alias Utkarsh Solanki, for endangering lives as he's been performing stunts in his cars in the national capital during the night. A BMW car and a Maruti Swift have been seized, police today said.

He had changed the colour of the Swift twice to dodge the cops, who'd been tracking him for days.

His Instagram Reels on the handle @utkarsh_solankii have him sitting on the bonnet, skidding the car, racing it in a zigzag manner on a busy road, among other such stunts. In one of the videos, he is seen flaunting a gun.

Police said he used several vehicles. Of the two cars seized, the BMW has tinted glasses and is a 10-year-old diesel car — both of which are violations. The Swift had no rear number plate when seized, and its colour change was also against the rules.

A resident of Pooth Kalan village near Rohini in North West Delhi, he has turned his social-media stunts into his fulltime job, police said.