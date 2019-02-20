For 2nd Consecutive Day, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir

The Pakistan army had resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Tuesday as well.

All India | | Updated: February 20, 2019 20:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
For 2nd Consecutive Day, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations by Pak. (Representational)


Jammu: 

The Pakistan army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate, a defence spokesperson said.

"At about 1830 hours Wednesday, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Kalal and Nowshera sectors of Rajouri district," he said.

The Pakistan army had resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Tuesday as well.

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two nations, the official said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ceasefire Violation PakistanJammu And Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
EarthquakeAero IndiaPriyanka GandhiAnil AmbaniKulbhushan JadhavDelhi RainDelhi AccidentKorum MallLive TVIPL Schedule 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsCuttack RapeMaghi PurnimaPakistani PrisonerArun JaitleyVivo V15 ProMi 9Galaxy S10

................................ Advertisement ................................