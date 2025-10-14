Food Inspector Finds Rats At Madhya Pradesh Restaurant, Gets "Our Pets" Reply

Insects crawling in buttermilk. Rats picnicking in the kitchen. Flies feasting on the food left unattended in the open. These were the visuals food inspectors in Madhya Pradesh had to witness. Upon confronting the restaurant owner on the unhygienic state of the kitchen, the team got a bizarre reply: "These are our pets."

What Is The Case

A team from the Food Department raided Rashi Restaurant, located opposite the Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar. The team entered the stench-filled room and was left speechless.

The food inspectors spotted insects, flies and even rats resting in the restaurant's kitchen. The greasy walls added to the eyesore.

The unsanitary conditions and filth left even the officials stunned.

When Food Inspector Preeti Rai questioned the restaurant owner about the presence of rats, he gave a shocking reply: "Madam, these rats are our pets."

The investigation also revealed the illegal use of domestic gas cylinders. When asked, the owner clarified, "This is a domestic cylinder; I brought it in for refilling."

The investigators collected food samples for testing and ordered the restaurant be sealed. Strict legal action will be taken once the test results are in. The restaurant owner has been instructed to rectify the loopholes within seven days.

The raid has led to panic among other restaurants and hotel owners in the city. The Food Department has warned of inspection at other locations and cancelation of licenses if hygiene rules are not followed.