Follow Code Of Ethics: Centre To OTT Platforms Amid 'India's Got Latent' Row

Social media channels and OTT websites were warned Thursday to follow the Code of Ethics prescribed in the IT Rules (2021) and ensure critical self-regulation, as well as implement "access control for 'A' rated content" to avoid children consuming inappropriate content.

The notification from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry comes amid a row over 'obscene' remarks made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of stand-up comedy show 'India's Got Latent'. The episode in question was on YouTube till the government ordered its removal.

The notification stated it had received complaints about the "spread of obscene, pornographic, and vulgar content by certain publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms) and social media".

The government stressed that the law requires OTT platforms to "not transmit any content which is prohibited by law (and) undertake age-based classification of content".

"Further, the Rules provide that self-regulatory bodies of OTT platforms shall oversee and ensure alignment and adherence by the OTT platforms to the Code of Ethics," the notification said.

"In view of the above it is advised OTT platforms adhere to various provisions of applicable laws, and Code of Ethics prescribed under IT Rules, 2021 while publishing content on platforms, including stricter adherence of age-based classification of content prescribed under Code of Ethics," the notification said.

The notification also followed sharp questions from the Supreme Court this week, as it heard a plea by Mr Allahbadia to club the police cases (two, so far) that have been filed against him.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh came down hard on Mr Allahbadia, also known as 'BeerBiceps guy' on Instagram, for his comment about parents and sex, and asked the centre if it is planning to take steps to regulate "obscene" content online.

The court also said it would not "leave a vacuum" and that it would take action if needed.

"Union of India is a party... We would like to do something. Government of India will willingly do it, we will be very happy. Otherwise, we are not going to leave this vacuum. The way it is being misused by so-called YouTube channels... we have issued notice..." the court said.

After the court's questions to the centre, a parliamentary panel had asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to submit a note on the efficacy of existing laws in dealing with such cases, and suggest amendments needed to bring online platforms under required legal scrutiny.

