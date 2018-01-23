Fodder Scam: Verdict In Third Case Involving Lalu Yadav Tomorrow Special court judge S.S. Prasad will deliver judgment in the case, which is related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa treasury in 1992-1993.

Share EMAIL PRINT Lalu Yadav was first convicted in a fodder scam case in 2013. (File) Ranchi: A special CBI court in Ranchi will pronounce judgment in a fodder scam case on Wednesday in which two former chief ministers of Bihar - Lalu Yadav and Jagannth Mishra - are accused.



Special court judge S.S. Prasad will deliver judgment in the case, which is related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa treasury in 1992-1993.



The allegation is that Rs 33.67 crore was withdrawn on fake allotment letters. The actual sanction of amount was Rs 7.10 lakh.



In all, there are 56 accused, including former Chief Secretary of Jharkhand Sajal Chakraborty. Mr Sajjal was Deputy Commissioner of West Singhbhum district when the alleged fraudulent withdrawal had taken place.



This will be the third case in which Lalu Yadav and Jagannth Mishra are accused.



Currently, Lalu Yadav is in Birsa Munda Central Jail of Ranchi, as he was awarded a three-and-a-half year sentence on January 6 this year in a fodder scam relating to fraudulent withdrawal from Deoghar treasury.



Lalu Yadav was first convicted in a fodder scam case in 2013 and was awarded five years' imprisonment.



