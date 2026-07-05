Focus On Indo-Pacific As PM Modi Begins 3-Nation Visit On Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his six-day visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from Monday - a key diplomatic initiative expected to enhance India's footprint in the Indo-Pacific.

The visit comes amid India's efforts to consolidate its relationship with major countries in Southeast Asia and the Pacific through cooperation in defence, trade, technologies, investment, and maritime security.

PM Modi will conduct bilateral discussions with the leadership of all three countries, as well as interact with the business community and Indians living there. This will be his fourth visit to Indonesia, the third bilateral visit to Australia as Prime Minister, and maiden visit to New Zealand.

Indonesia: Marking 75 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

The first leg of PM Modi's trip will be Indonesia, where he will have bilateral talks with President Prabowo Subianto.

The visit comes during the 75th year of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia and is expected to add impetus to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Both leaders will also discuss deepening cooperation in diverse areas including maritime security, defence, digital technologies, health, education, space, connectivity, trade and investment.

As two important maritime powers situated in vital international sea routes, India and Indonesia have been gradually boosting collaboration on regional security and Indo-Pacific-related issues in recent years.

PM Modi's last visit to Jakarta was in 2023, when he participated in the ASEAN and East Asia Summits. His previous bilateral visit to Indonesia took place in 2018 and was marked by elevating the level of the countries' ties to the status of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Australia: Trade, Security And Critical Minerals

The second part of the tour will see PM Modi visiting Australia, where he will participate in the Annual Leaders' Summit together with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

It is believed that during the summit, the growing development of bilateral cooperation will be discussed, and particular attention will be paid to defence cooperation, maritime security, critical minerals, clean energy, emerging technologies, education and mobility of specialists.

The agenda will also include negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) -- the adoption of which should further deepen trade and investment ties between India and Australia.

Apart from meetings with officials, PM Modi will also meet with representatives of the Australian business community and the Indian community residing in the country.

India and Australia significantly increased their strategic cooperation in recent years within the framework of the Quad format, defence exercises and economic engagement. PM Modi's last bilateral visit to Australia was in 2023 when he addressed a big Indian diaspora conference organised by PM Albanese.

Historic Visit To New Zealand

The third leg of the tour will be New Zealand, which will be PM Modi's the first visit to the country and the first by an Indian Prime Minister for more than four decades.

In course of talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, the leaders are expected to discuss cooperation in such spheres as trade, agriculture, education, technology, renewable energy and sports, as well as possibilities for strengthening investment relations.

The visit will also demonstrate the increasing importance of the expat Indians of New Zealand, one of the fastest-growing ethnic groups of the country.

The officials said both leaders will discuss the progress made in bilateral relations and further possibilities for deepening economic and strategic cooperation.

Why This Tour Matters

The visit to the three countries demonstrates India's increasing focus on the Indo-Pacific, as today maritime security, resilient supply chains and strategic cooperation have become the cornerstone of regional diplomacy.

Indonesia is one of the main partners of India in ASEAN; Australia turned out to be one of the closest strategic and defence partners of New Delhi, while New Zealand presents India with new possibilities for expanding its presence in the Pacific.

In all three countries, PM Modi is expected to meet political leaders, interact with the local business community, and the expat Indians.