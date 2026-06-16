Fly Without Meal, Pay Less: Air India Launches Lower Fares On Select Routes

Air India on Tuesday introduced a new "no-meal" fare category for economy-class passengers on select domestic routes, allowing travellers to pay less if they choose to forgo onboard meals.

The airline in a press release said it was introducing the 'Basic' fare category, under which customers will have greater control over how they travel and what they pay for.

The new category has become the fourth fare option under the airline's economy class, alongside the existing Value, Classic and Flex categories.

The new fare is likely to be offered on short-haul domestic routes such as Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Udaipur, sources earlier told NDTV. In its press release, Air India said it will assess customer response and feedback during the pilot phase to guide decisions on the future of the offering.

"This is not a cost-cutting measure; it's a pro-consumer initiative. We're not taking anything away-we're simply giving passengers a choice on whether they want a meal on their flight," a source earlier told NDTV.

Under the 'Basic' category, passengers opting for the no-meal category would pay less than those booking regular economy tickets that include meals. It includes a 15 kg checked baggage allowance, 7 kg cabin baggage allowance, and complimentary beverage service (tea/coffee).

Sources had earlier said the airline is currently considering introducing the category on around 15 to 20 domestic routes.

Travellers booked on Basic fares will have the flexibility to pre-purchase meals up to 24 hours before departure, with options including vegetarian, non-vegetarian, Jain, and diabetic meals, Air India said in its statement.

The airline clarified that the change will apply only to economy-class passengers. There are no plans to introduce a similar option in Business or Premium Economy cabins.

"This does not apply to Business and Premium Economy classes. There is no change there," the source said.

Air India currently serves meals to passengers on both domestic and international services.

The airline believes the option could appeal to passengers travelling on shorter sectors who may prefer lower fares over an onboard meal, while giving customers more control over how they choose to travel.