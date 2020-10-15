Flood-Like Situation In Maharashtra, Karnataka; NDRF Teams Rescue People

The Karad-Vita highway in Maharashtra flooded after heavy rain on Thursday

Flood-like situation in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka has hampered normal life. Both states received extremely heavy rainfall in the last few days. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has started rescue operations in the affected areas of the two states.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in and around Maharashtra today.

On Wednesday, two NDRF teams were sent to Karnataka and three to Maharashtra to move out people from flood-hit areas. In Maharashtra one NDRF team is in Latur and another in Solapur to rescue people after continuous rainfall in the area.

People in Baramati and Pune had to move out of their houses after the level of floodwaters increased.

The incessant rainfall has led to a rise in the water level of Sonna Barrage in Gulbarga district of Karnataka. Over two lakh cusecs of water have been discharged from the Sonna Barrage into the Bheema river.

An official of the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited on Thursday said, "2,23,000 cusecs of water have been discharged from Sonna Barrage into Bheema river at Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district, following heavy rainfall in Maharashtra."