Flights To Link Ayodhya Shri Ram Airport With Major Cities From January 6

An Airbus A320 successfully landed on the airport's runway on December 22.

Flights from Ayodhya's Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport to major cities across the country will commence on January 6. The airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

The recently conducted successful landing of the Indian Air Force's Airbus A320 on December 22 at Ayodhya Airport heralded a new era for the city, as it gears up to become a hub for air travel ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Temple next year.

Airlines company Indigo will offer flights to major cities such as Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Goa.

"We all know that the airstrip in Ayodhya was very small. We had only 178 acres of land here. We could not have a big international airport in such a small strip. Under Prime Minister Modi's direction, the proposal that was sent to the central government was approved. After being provided 821-acre land by the state government, the Airport Authority of India is working to develop the new airport at a war footing. The new airport will be ready by December 15," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said earlier this month.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Ayodhya's airport should reflect the city's historic significance and culture.

"When someone from the country or abroad visits an airport then he/she should get a glimpse of the city's historic significance. Hence Ayodhya's airport should not be just another airport. We have tried to implement Ayodhya's culture in its airport," Scindia said.

"The 6500 square meter airport can land two to three flights in an hour. 2200 metre runway will be constructed which will be extended to 3700 metres in the second stage. This will help all international planes to land at Ayodhya," he added.

