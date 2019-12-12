Flights Suspended For Sixth Day In Srinagar Amid Thick Fog

The flight operations have been severely affected in Srinagar for past five days due to heavy fog

Flight operations at the Srinagar airport remained suspended for the sixth consecutive day today as all flights to and fro the Kashmir valley were cancelled due to poor visibility caused by fog, officials said.

"All flights at the Srinagar airport were cancelled on Thursday and no flight operations took place for the sixth straight day," an official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said.

He said the visibility at the airport, due to fog, was very poor and the conditions were not suitable for flight operations.

"The visibility at the airport has been hovering around 100 to 500 metres. The required visibility is 1,000-1,200 metres. So, all flights for the day were cancelled," the official said.

Although there was light rainfall early in the morning, the foggy conditions persisted in the valley. The Meteorological Department (MeT) department has forecast snow or rains in the next couple of days.