Flight Operations Hit In Delhi Due To Bad Weather, 13 Flights Diverted

At least 13 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday due to heavy rain and thunderstorm.

A source said 12 flights were diverted to Jaipur and one international flight was diverted to Mumbai.

"Our flight schedules are currently impacted due to the heavy rains and thunderstorm sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata," IndiGo said in a post on X.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said flight operations may be impacted due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in the national capital.

Air India, in a post on X, said rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to/from Delhi this evening.

"Due to bad weather (thunderstorm with heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/ arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Additionally, traffic movement to the airport might be affected due to heavy rains," SpiceJet said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the IGIA in the national capital.

"Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, flight operations may get impacted at Delhi Airport.

"Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," DIAL said in a post on X.

