Five Poachers From Kerala, Delhi Jailed, Fined For Killing Tigers: CBI

Five poachers in Delhi and Kerala have been sentenced to imprisonment by local courts in two separate cases for killing tigers, according to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) statement.

In the first case, Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced Gireesh and Siby Jose, residents of Idukki, to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each, it said.

The CBI registered a case after allegations that the accused encroached upon the reserve forest of Munnar forest division in Idukki, killed a tiger and took away its skin for sale in 2015.

The tiger skin was seized by forest officials from the accused's residence, it said, adding the trial court convicted two accused and acquitted four others.

In another case, a court in New Delhi sentenced a Nepal national, Mangal Lama, to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.

The accused was intercepted by the CBI on July 27 this year while he was in possession of 7.24 kg of tiger bones and body parts.

"The trial of this wildlife case was taken up expeditiously by the court and it was completed in 102 days," it said, adding the court convicted the accused after finding him guilty.