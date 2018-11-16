5 Charged For 'Derogatory' Facebook Post Against Yogi Adityanath, RSS

After the Facebook post on November 14, locals held a protest and demanded registration of FIR

Five persons have been booked under the IT Act for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the RSS on Facebook, police said Friday.

The FIR was lodged on Thursday by one Gaurav Gupta against Rana Sultan Javed, Zeeshan, Haroon Khan, Shafiq and King Khan at city police station, Additional SP Ajay Pratap Singh said.

The accused made derogatory comments against the UP chief minister and RSS in their Facebook posts, he said.

After the Facebook post on November 14, locals held a protest and demanded registration of FIR.