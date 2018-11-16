5 Charged For "Derogatory" Facebook Post Against Yogi Adityanath, RSS

The accused made derogatory comments against the UP chief minister and RSS in their Facebook posts.

All India | | Updated: November 16, 2018 16:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5 Charged For 'Derogatory' Facebook Post Against Yogi Adityanath, RSS

After the Facebook post on November 14, locals held a protest and demanded registration of FIR

Bahraich: 

Five persons have been booked under the IT Act for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the RSS on Facebook, police said Friday.

The FIR was lodged on Thursday by one Gaurav Gupta against Rana Sultan Javed, Zeeshan, Haroon Khan, Shafiq and King Khan at city police station, Additional SP Ajay Pratap Singh said.

The accused made derogatory comments against the UP chief minister and RSS in their Facebook posts, he said.

After the Facebook post on November 14, locals held a protest and demanded registration of FIR.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Yogi AdityanathRSSderogatory comments on Yogi Adityanath

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone GajaTrupti DesaiMercedes BenzMIUI 10Alok VermaLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusJawa MotorcycleIPL 2019Redmi Note 6 ProSara Ali KhanKeto DietFantastic BeastsMirzapur

................................ Advertisement ................................