Five Arrested For Cutting Birthday Cake With Sword In Maharashtra: Cops

Five persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly using a sword to cut a birthday cake in a public place in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Tuesday.

The police had received information about the incident that took place in November last year and arrested the five accused during the day, sub-inspector Mahesh Galgate said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered against seven persons, two of whom are missing, he added.

