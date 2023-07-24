Fishermen Eat Dolphin After Accidentally Catching It From Yamuna

One of the fishermen, accused of eating a dolphin, has been arrested.

A case has been filed against four fishermen, who allegedly catching a dolphin accidentally from the Yamuna river and ate it, the police said on Monday. One of the fishermen was arrested after the police took note of a purported video of the incident, which went viral on social media on Sunday, they added.

According to a complaint lodged by Chail forest ranger Ravindra Kumar on Monday, a dolphin got trapped in a net when the fishermen from Naseerpur village were fishing in Yamuna in the morning on July 22, said Shravan Kumar Singh, the Station Officer of Pipri.

They brought out the dolphin from the river and carried it on their shoulder to a house, where they cooked and ate it, Singh said.

The forest ranger, in his complaint, added that some passersby filmed the fishermen while they were carrying away the dolphin, the SHO said.

Following the ranger's complaint, a case has been registered against Ranjeet Kumar, Sanjay, Deevan and Baba under the Wildlife Protection Act (1972), the police said.

Ranjeet Kumar has been arrested and is being interrogated, the SHO said, adding that efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.

