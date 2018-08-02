First Term Woman Rajya Sabha Member Presides Over Question Hour

Kahkashan Parween is the only woman member currently on the panel of vice-chairpersons of the Rajya Sabh

A record of sorts was created in the Rajya Sabha today when first-term woman member Kahkashan Perween presided over the Question Hour, officials said.

This was for the first time that a first-term woman member had presided over the House proceedings during the Question Hour, at least in a decade, an official said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, after the Zero Hour, announced that Ms Perween would preside over the proceedings of the House during the Question Hour.

Soon after she assumed the chair at the beginning of the Question Hour, members greeted her with the thumping of desks.

Advertisement

Ms Parween is the only woman member currently on the panel of vice-chairpersons of the Rajya Sabha.

Mr Naidu later complimented her for doing the job with confidence.

The Rajya Sabha chairman appointed Ms Perween as vice-chairperson following the demand made by some women members on March 8, on the occasion of International Women's Day.