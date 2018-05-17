First Post-Wedding Picture of Tej Pratap, Wife Aishwarya Surfaces On Instagram About 10,000 guests had attended their lavish wedding in Patna.

After their grand wedding last week, a picture of Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Roy has appeared on Instagram. Tej Pratap, the son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasas Yadav and his wife Aishwarya Roy are seen smiling at each other while sharing a bike, in a photo-op typical of young newly-weds in India.Aishwarya is in an orange and gold sari, demurely covering her head like a bride, as she gazes at Tej Pratap, who is dressed in a politicians' staple all-white kurta-pyjama. His slipper strap matches the sari.The photo has garnered 5,000 likes since yesterday.Many of the comments are apparently from Tej Pratap's supporters who refer to him as "Tej Bhaiya". One comment said the bicycle proves that Tej Pratap is the "protector of the poor".About 10,000 guests had attended their lavish wedding in Patna. There were, however, reports of a ruckus at the scene. People had stolen food and broken crockery shortly after the bride and groom exchanged garlands. In an extravagant gesture, a poster outside the Yadav home in Patna depicted them as Lord Shiva and Parvati.Lalu Prasad Yadav, jailed for corruption, was granted three-day parole to attend the wedding.