First Group Of Kailash-Mansarovar Pilgrims For 2019 Yatra Reach Tibet

Pilgrims on the Kailash-Mansarovar yatra have reached Tibet for darshan (File Photo)

The first batch of 58 Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims reached Tibet today through the Lipulekh pass.

The pilgrims crossed over into Tibet through the Lipulekh pass located at 17,500 feet on way to Kailash-Mansarovar at 8:15 am, said Ashok Joshi, General Manager of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam or KMVN, the nodal agency for the yatra.

"All the members of the batch are safe. They were found medically fit by Indo-Tibetan Border Police or ITBP doctors during a check-up at Gunji.

"The batch will return to the pass after spending seven days in Tibet where the pilgrims will have a darshan (view) of the holy Mount Kailash believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. They will also take a dip in the sacred Mansarovar lake," Mr Joshi said.

Besides the first batch, two other batches of pilgrims have also reached close to the Lipulekh pass, he added.

