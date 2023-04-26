India's 1st Woman Rafale Pilot Part Of Air Force Team In France Exercise

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh is the Indian Air Force's first woman Rafale fighter pilot

The Indian Air Force's first woman pilot to fly the Rafale fighter jet is part of the IAF contingent taking part in the multinational exercise 'Orion' in France.

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh is in France to participate in the exercise, where India has sent the Rafale jets for the first time outside the country, IAF officers said.

The IAF had sent a woman fighter pilot for the first time to an international exercise in January this year when Squadron Leader Avni Chaturvedi went to Japan for the exercise 'Dharma Guardian'.

Flight Lieutenant Singh joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2017 and was commissioned into the IAF's second batch of women fighter pilots.

Before flying the Rafale, Flight Lieutenant Singh flew the MiG-21 Bison.

She is a resident of Varanasi. She is a part of the IAF's Golden Arrows squadron based in Punjab's Ambala.

In 2020, Flight Lieutenant Singh became the first woman fighter pilot to fly the Rafale after she was selected as a Rafale pilot following a stringent selection process.