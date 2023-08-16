'First Build Your Party Without MLAs From Rivals': Raj Thackeray To BJP

Raj Thackeray's statement came at a rally near Mumbai (File)

Taking a dig at the BJP, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said the party should first build itself without breaking MLAs from other parties.

Addressing his party workers in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai, Mr Thackeray slammed the state government for potholes in different parts of the states.

He said it has been 16-17 years that construction is happening on the Mumbai-Goa highway but it is far from completion.

“Our Amit (Raj Thackeray's son) was going somewhere and the toll plaza was broken. The BJP said first learn to build roads and then toll booths. I think the BJP should learn to build its party without breaking away MLAs from other parties,” Mr Thackeray said.

He was referring to a toll plaza that was ransacked last month allegedly by some MNS workers after party leader Amit Thackeray was stopped there.

In major political upheavals in the state since June 2022, the Shiv Sena and the NCP have split, with one faction from each party joining hands with the BJP to join the coalition currently ruling the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)