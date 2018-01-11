FIRs Being Used To Strong Arm Journalists, Says Mamata Banerjee

"Now if a reporter writes something, utters certain words, an FIR is filed and cases are lodged," Mamata Banerjee said at a programme in Kolkata.

All India | | Updated: January 11, 2018 02:47 IST
Mamata Banerjee alleged that national newspapers are not being allowed to write certain news reports

Kolkata:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that FIRs are now being lodged against journalists to intimidate them if anything adverse is reported against certain people.

"No national newspaper is now being allowed to write certain news reports and subjected to strong arm tactics," she said without elaborating.

She was apparently hinting at the Unique Identification Authority of India lodging a complaint against four persons, including a reporter of The Tribune who had filed a story on alleged breach in Aadhaar database.

The FIR attracted strong criticism from various media organisations and Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the FIR was against "unknown" persons and asserted the commitment of the centre to the freedom of the press.

