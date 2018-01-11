FIRs Being Used To Strong Arm Journalists, Says Mamata Banerjee

"Now if a reporter writes something, utters certain words, an FIR is filed and cases are lodged," the chief minister said at a programme in Kolkata.
"No national newspaper is now being allowed to write certain news reports and subjected to strong arm tactics," she said without elaborating.
Comments
The FIR attracted strong criticism from various media organisations and Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the FIR was against "unknown" persons and asserted the commitment of the centre to the freedom of the press.