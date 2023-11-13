Fireworks At Theatre During 'Tiger 3' Screening. How Salman Khan Responded

Actor Salman Khan pleaded with his fans to celebrate the release of his film "Tiger 3" responsibly after videos showing fans setting off firecrackers inside a packed movie theatre went viral on social media.

A group of enthusiastic fans ignited firecrackers inside Mohan Cinema in Maharashtra's Nashik district during a screening of the film last night, disrupting the peaceful atmosphere and causing widespread alarm among fellow moviegoers, police said.

"I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe," Mr Khan wrote on X.

The viral videos start with dark visuals from the cinema hall. Whistles are heard as Salman Khan appears on the screen.

Then the scene inside the cinema hall takes centre stage, eclipsing the actions unfolding on the screen. Amidst a flurry of sparks and smoke, crackers ignite near the screen.

As the initial burst of crackers sends shockwaves through the cinema hall, a second wave erupts from beneath the surrounding seats. While many fans cheered and took part in the Diwali-like scenes inside the theatre, panic gripped others who scrambled to get away from the burning embers or risk getting injured.

As the final embers of the firecrackers faded, a dense cloud of smoke seeped through the cinema hall.

According to the police, the theatre owner has lodged a complaint and an investigation is underway.