Firearm Probe Leads Cops To Unearth Teen's Gang-Rape Case In Maharashtra

A case of attempt to murder and gangrape has been registered. (Representational)

An investigation into a firearm case has led the Pune Police to unearth the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl who was shot at and injured, police said on Monday.

Police have arrested three men and detained two teenage boys in connection with the rape case.

"Crime Branch officials recently arrested one Shrikant Kale (23) for possessing a pistol illegally. During the investigation, it came to light that the weapon was used a few days back," said Mahendra Jagtap, police inspector, Crime Branch Unit II.

On the information given by Kale, police traced the girl.

"After taking the girl into confidence, she told us that she and her female friend had gone to Kale's flat in Pune 15 days ago where other accused were also present," said Mr Jagtap.

He said the girl and some of the accused knew each other.

"While Kale and two others were outside with another girl, three persons raped the 14-year-old girl in another room of the flat. When the victim wanted to go home, Kale insisted that she stays back. However, when she didn't listen, he got angry and fired a round from the pistol," the officer said.

Fortunately, the girl escaped with a minor injury as the bullet hit the mobile phone she was holding.

"All the accused panicked and administered her first aid. They threatened her and another girl not to speak about the incident," said the officer.

A case of attempt to murder and gangrape has been registered at Dattawadi police station.