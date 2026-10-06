Fire Engine Used To Wash MLA's Bungalow? Video Sparks Controversy In Gujarat

A video went viral on social media showing a fire department vehicle spraying water at a politician's bungalow in Gujarat's Dahod district. The vehicle from the Devgadh Baria Municipality was seen at the residence of MLA Bachubhai Khabad in Dhanpur taluka, with water being sprayed around the bungalow.

The incident has triggered a debate over the alleged misuse of an emergency fire engine. After the video came to light, a fee of Rs 2,700 was collected from Khabad.

Speaking to ANI, Devgadh Baria Municipal Chairperson Ghamesh Kalal said, "Regarding the viral video, the situation was this: I received a call from the MLA asking for a fire engine to be sent. Thinking something serious might have happened, I immediately contacted the fire department and dispatched the vehicle."

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According to Kalal, when the fire tender reached the residence, the firemen informed their officer that they were being asked to perform a specific task. The fire officer immediately instructed them not to carry it out.

Kalal said the officer then informed him about the situation, following which he also directed that the task should not be performed and that the expenses for the vehicle's trip should be collected.

Speaking on the incident, Devgadh Baria Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Mayur Singh Chauhan said he received a call from his chief, Dharmesh-bhai, regarding an incident in Pipero village. He was instructed to dispatch a fire engine after informing his superior.

Speaking to ANI, Chauhan said, "When the vehicle arrived at the MLA's residence in Pipero village, his associates asked us to wash the house, specifically instructing us to start the washing process from the front."

"Subsequently, my staff called to inform me that it was a hoax call and that we were being asked to wash the house. I halted the operation and collected the applicable charges," Chauhan added.

He added that officials would further investigate the hoax call.