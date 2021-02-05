Fire Breaks Out In West Bengal Jute Mill

Titagarh Municipality Administrator, Prashantha Chowdhury said the reason for the fire is still unclear.

No casualties have been confirmed yet and the extent of damage is being investigated.

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal):

A fire broke out at two godowns of a jute mill in the Titagarh area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday.

"Such a fire cannot be caused by a short circuit. The exact reason is still unclear. We will come back during daylight hours and inspect it properly," Mr Chowdhury said.

After an hour-long effort, three fire tenders managed to douse the fire.

