Fire Breaks Out At Game Arcade In Connaught Place, No Injuries Reported

The reason behind the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

A fire broke out at a theme-based adventure games shop in Delhi Connaught place on Sunday.

No casualty has been reported, a fire department official said.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, the call regarding the blaze at Mystery Room, a gaming shop, in Connaught Place's M-Block was received at 3.21 p.m.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in Mystery Rooms located in M ​​Block of Delhi's Connaught Place; One person trapped inside the shop is being rescued with the help of firefighters pic.twitter.com/dDF5TcfgqS — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

"Total five tenders have been rushed to the site and the fire is under control," he said.

"Cooling process and search operation is going on. So far no casualty has been reported," said Mr Garg.

"The reason behind the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," Mr Garg added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)