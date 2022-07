A fire erupted at a restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place today, but no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The fire, which broke out at Cafe High 5 on Connaught Place Outer Circle, has been brought under control.

Six fire engines were rushed to the spot after a call regarding the fire was received around 5:30 am, the officials said.

Furniture kept on the first floor of the restaurant caught fire, reported news agency ANI.