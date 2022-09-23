Body Found In Underground Water Tank In Delhi's Connaught Place: Cops

A highly decomposed body of a man was recovered from an underground water tank.

A highly decomposed body of a man was recovered from an underground water tank in central Delhi's Connaught Place area, police said today.

According to police, the body was retrieved from the back side of the Emporium market, Connaught Place "The body is highly decomposed and the man seemed to be around 40 years of age. It has been sent to hospital for the post-mortem," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Efforts are on to identify the body, police said.

According to the police, the maintenance staff of water tanks of the fire department came to clean the tank today. They found the lock of the tank broken and the body was found inside it.

The body has not been identified yet and no visible injury marks were seen on the body, police said.

A senior Delhi Fire Service official said, "I would like to clarify that DFS does not have any underground water tank in Delhi." Earlier, police had said it was the fire department's tank.

Later, police said, it's the CPWD water tank for utilization in emergency by the Fire department.

