Case Against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

The show featuring Raveena Tandon was aired on Christmas Eve

Amritsar police have lodged a case against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan, and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community in a TV show, a senior official said on Thursday.

The case was registered on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Sonu Jafar, president of the Christian Front of Ajnala Block, along with video footage of the show that aired on Christmas eve.

The complainant alleged that "the religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt".

The FIR was registered at Ajnala police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli¬gious beliefs.

"We have registered a case against the three and further investigations are being held," Amritsar Rural SSP, Vikram Jeet Duggal said.