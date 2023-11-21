Mizoram Polls: How Candidates Have Grown Richer Explained In Graphics

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held on November 7. More than 80 per cent of over 8.57 lakh voters cast their votes to decide the fate of 174 candidates.

The votes will be counted on December 3.

Here's a look at how the candidates have grown richer or poorer since the last election.

Mizoram's Affluent Legislators: An Overview

The Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 has seen a significant increase in the assets of re-contesting MLAs. 82 per cent of the 38 re-contesting MLAs have witnessed an asset increase ranging from 3 per cent to 209 per cent. On the contrary, 18 per cent have seen a decrease ranging from -12 per cent to -48 per cent.

The infographic contains the data about the 38 sitting MLAs in Mizoram Assembly who are contesting again in the elections. Tap on the infographic to know more.

Asset Accumulation Trends

The average assets of the candidates who won in the 2018 elections were Rs 4.90 Crore, which rose to Rs 5.34 Crore in 2023. This represents an average asset growth of Rs 43.36 lakh, or 9 per cent, over the five-year period.

Top Gainers in Asset Valuation

State minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana, who represents South Tuipui constituency, tops the list with an asset increase of Rs 6.41 crore. Lalchhuanthanga from Zoram People's Movement and H Biakzaua, who is also the deputy speaker of the Mizoram Assembly follow, with asset increases of Rs 3.89 crore and Rs 2.73 crore, respectively.

The infographic contains the data about the top 10 richest sitting MLAs in Mizoram Assembly who are contesting again in the elections. Tap on the infographic to know more.

Top Losers in Asset Valuation

Lalrindika Ralte, MLA from Hachhek (ST) constituency saw the steepest fall in his assets from 2018-23 among all the sitting MLA candidates who are contesting again from Rs 11.98 crore to Rs 6.21 crore i.e. -48 per cent. The Congress MLA is followed by MNF's Zothantluanga and Robert Romawia Royte by -32 and -28 per cent respectively.

The infographic contains the data about the top 10 sitting MLAs in Mizoram Assembly who saw highest fall in their assets during their tenure in office and are contesting again in the elections. Tap on the infographic to know more.