Government Summons Infosys CEO Tomorrow To Explain Tax Site Glitches

The finance ministry has summoned Infosys chief Salil Parekh tomorrow to explain the continuing glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had expressed concern over the issue in June. Mr Parekh and senior executive Praveen Rao were asked to work on the portal to make it "more humane and user-friendly", the finance ministry had said.

"Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh,MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available," read a tweet from the official Income Tax India handle today.

Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh,MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact,since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 22, 2021

Infosys had designed the new portal, which was found to have several technical issues after it started service on June 7. Users flagged the issued, often tweeting screenshots of the site and tagging the finance minister.

The trouble areas included even simple tasks like profile updation or change of passwords. Many users also said the portal was extremely slow and logging in took considerable time.

So far, Nandan Nilekani, the non-executive chairman of Infosys, has been reporting to Ms Sitharaman on a weekly basis. Expressing regrets for the glitches, Mr Nilekani had said they would be resolved in a matter of days.

The trouble with the site has hampered users during e-filing of tax returns – especially crucial during the pandemic.