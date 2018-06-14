Finally, Puri Jagannath Temple Keys Found, It Was In District Record Room Two teams led by Puri's Additional District Magistrates were engaged for the last five days to trace out the missing key, sources said.

The duplicate key of the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar was found in a sealed envelope kept in a locker of the record room, said Puri District Collector Arvind Agarwal, adding that a report will be submitted on the development to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).



The keys to Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar were found in a locker in the district record room in Puri on Wednesday, an official said.The duplicate key of the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar was found in a sealed envelope kept in a locker of the record room, said Puri District Collector Arvind Agarwal, adding that a report will be submitted on the development to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). Two teams led by Puri's Additional District Magistrates were engaged for the last five days to trace out the missing key, sources said.A major controversy had erupted over the missing Ratna Bhandar or treasure room keys with a massive public outrage forcing the state government to order a judicial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the keys going missing.