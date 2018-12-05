"Maaro, Take His Gun," Said UP Mob: Final Moments Of Inspector On Video

UP Mob Violence: The police, trying to placate the protesters, came under attack.

A wild, surging mob runs down the street, chanting "maaro, maaro (attack)". Cut to, a policeman lying motionless in a field. A three-minute mobile phone video reveals new details about the killing of a police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday in mob frenzy over cow slaughter allegations.

The killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and Sumit, a 20-year-old local man, are linked, suggests the video.

Inspector Kumar may have been killed in retaliation to police firing on an advancing, hostile mob, which allegedly resulted in one of the protesters getting shot.

In the video, which the UP police has not commented on, Sumit is seen with a chest wound, but he does not appear to be a bystander as has been reported so far and as his family claims. He is seen in the video as part of the mob throwing stones at the police.

The feral crowd enters a field and some of them can be hear shouting that "shots have been fired". Then Sumit, bleeding, is seen being helped to safety by two men.

A constable armed with a gun is seen in a field as the mob closes in, with the video-taker repeatedly shouting: "Snatch the guns. Maaro, maaro."

The final frame in the video is that of the inspector, prone on the ground.

Later, according to what his driver has told the police, he was shot by the mob. The driver had bundled him into his SUV and was trying to take him to hospital when the mob caught up with the vehicle, cornered it in the field and shot the officer.

The mob was allegedly led by Yogesh Raj, an activist of the rightwing group Bajrang Dal, who had complained to the police about cow slaughter after carcasses were found scattered in a forest.

The police, trying to placate the protesters, came under attack and fired shots in the air as the situation rapidly spiraled out of control.

