Final Assam Citizens' List Should Be Published By July 31: Supreme Court

After the final draft citizens' list in Assam last year left out over 40 lakh people, who were then allowed to file claims and objections by December 31, the Supreme Court has set a deadline for the final list. It has to be out by July 31 and no extension of the deadline will be allowed, the top court said today.

Of the 40 lakh people who failed to make it to the draft list, over 36 lakh have submitted claims to be included in the NRC. Hearing of claims will begin on February 15.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is being updated for the first time since 1951 to recognize Indian citizens living in Assam and identify those who entered the state from Bangladesh. The process was started in 2005 under the then UPA government. It got a major push after the BJP, which had illegal immigration from Bangladesh as one of its poll planks, came to power in 2014.

The draft list of citizens had triggered huge protests inside parliament and out. The opposition parties have accused the government of targetting Muslims, using illegal migrants as a pretext.

Despite home minister Rajnath Singh's assurance that the list is a draft and not final, people in Assam remained apprehensive. The centre as well as the BJP-led government in Assam assured that there would be no arrests or deportations until all the claims in the NRC draft were verified.