Film Producer Prerna Arora Arrested For Alleged Fraud Of Rs 32 Crore

According to an official, Ms Arora had taken money from Vashu Bhagnani's firm Pooja Entertainment for exclusive rights of a film.

All India | | Updated: December 08, 2018 23:05 IST
Prerna Arora was arrested Friday and has been remanded in EOW custody till December 10


Mumbai: 

The Economics Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police arrested Bollywood producer Prerna Arora for allegedly cheating film-maker Vashu Bhagnani of a sum of Rs 32 crore, a senior official said Saturday.

According to the official, Ms Arora had taken money from Vashu Bhagnani's firm Pooja Entertainment for exclusive rights of a film.

The official said that Ms Arora had, similarly, taken money from multiple investors promising each of them exclusive rights to the same film.

None of these investors was told about the other leading to breach in contract, the Mumbai police official said.

Ms Arora was arrested Friday and has been remanded in EOW custody till December 10, he said.

Mr Bhagnani had earlier claimed he was given parallel rights for films "Fanney Khan" and "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" by Ms Arora's company KriArj Entertainment.

Mr Bhagnani could not be reached for comments on Saturday.

Ms Arora was also embroiled in a court battle with actor-producer John Abraham for the film "Parmanu", and other films like "Kedarnath", "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" and "Fanney Khan".



