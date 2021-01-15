Film City To Be Set Up In Haryana Soon, Land Finalised: Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met a delegation of Haryanvi folk artistes. (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the state government is formulating a plan to open a film city in the state for which land of 50 to 100 acres has been finalised.

A state-level award will also be given to Haryanvi artistes every year to encourage them and all possible help will be rendered for promoting the arts, he said in a statement.

A delegation of Haryanvi folk artistes met the Chief Minister in Chandigarh where he discussed with them the steps that can be taken to improve the Haryanvi folk genre.

He said an artiste should work on an ideology with regard to the message and teachings that an artiste wants to share with the society.

Reminiscing the role played by folk artistes in yesteryears, Mr Khattar said earlier folk artistes were invited to give performances in order to raise funds to build schools, temples and dharamshalas.

He said that a school was built in Nindana village with the money collected from Sangi Shri Dhanpat Singh who belonged to the village.

Haryanvi folk artistes Mange Ram, Baje Bhagat and Pandit Lakhmi Chand are some of famous personalities in folk art, according to the official statement.