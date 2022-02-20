File Case Against 18 UP Cops In 2004 Fake Encounter Case, Orders Court

Argument was accepted, and revision plea was heard in court of CJM Abha Pal. (Representational)

A court in Shahjahanpur has directed the police to register a case against 18 policemen including the then superintendent of police chief in an alleged fake encounter case in which two persons were killed 18 years ago.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said that following the orders of the court, a case has been registered against 18 policemen at Jalalabad, and the crime branch will conduct a probe.

Ejaz Hasan Khan, the advocate for the aggrieved party, told PTI that on October 3, 2004 two villagers from Chachupur -- Prahlad and Dhanpal -- under Jalalabad police station were caught by the police on the suspicion of their involvement in cases of dacoity. He said that the police then shot both of them dead, and their bodies were taken away by the police.

Prahlad's brother Ram Kirti appealed at various commissions and officials, but when no hearing was done, he said, adding that on November 24, 2012, he moved the court urging to register a case against the policemen. However, the chief judicial magistrate rejected the appeal saying that a lot of time has passed, and a final report was also filed.

Mr Khan said that after this, he filed a revision plea in the court of the district judge Saurabh Dwivedi and gave an argument that the then District Magistrate Amit Ghosh had the entire matter probed by Additional District Magistrate who found the entire matter to suspicious.

The argument was accepted, and the revision plea was heard in the court of CJM Abha Pal.

Mr Khan said that the CJM on January 28 ordered that a case be registered against 18 policemen under section 302/34 of IPC.

Directions were issued to register case against the 18 policemen including Sushil Kumar (the then SP), Mata Prasad (the then Additional SP), Mummu Lal (the then CO Tilhar), Jaikaran Singh Bhadauria (the then CO Jalalabad) RK Singh (the then CO Sadar).

Dacoits such as Kallu, Najju and Naresh Dhimar were active in Jalalabad tehsil of Shahjahanpur When the in incident happened.