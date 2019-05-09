Fifth Accused In Woman's Alleged Gang-Rape In Alwar Arrested: Police

Prime accused Hansraj was arrested from Mathura today morning. (Representational)

The prime accused in the Alwar gang-rape case was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura today, taking the number of those arrested to five.

Prime accused Hansraj was arrested from Mathura today morning, while another accused Mahesh was arrested from Shahpura on Wednesday night, the police said.

Ashok Gujjar, Inderaj Gujjar and Mukesh were arrested earlier and the police said only one more accused, Chhotelal, is absconding and a hunt is on to arrest him.

On April 26, the accused stopped the couple's motorcycle on Thanagaji-Alwar road and beat the husband. They stripped the couple and raped the woman in front of her husband. The accused also recorded the crime and uploaded the video on social media, which went viral.

The woman's husband alleged that the police officers did not pay heed to his request for action against the culprits.

The BJP held protests accusing the government of "deliberately suppressing" the case in view of the Lok Sabha elections. The party had staged a march to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence on Wednesday but were stopped on the way by the police.

The BJP again held a protest today at the collectorate with Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and BJP state President Madan Lal Saini also present.

On Tuesday night, the Rajasthan government removed Alwar Superintendent of Police Rajiv Pachar and put him under the Awaiting Posting Order status, citing administrative reasons. The SHO of the Thanagazi police station Sardar Singh was also suspended and four policemen were taken off active duty.

BJP's Rajya Sabha member Kirorilal Meena, who reached Alwar today, asked authorities to take strict action against Superintendent of Police Rajeev Pachar and SHO Sardar Singh under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, for intentionally keeping the case on hold and depriving the Dalit victim and her husband of justice.

He said suspending the inspector and departmental action against the Superintendent of Police was not enough and they should be sent behind bars.

Bheem Army chief Chandrashekhar has called for a statewide shutdown on Friday if the accused are not given strict punishment.

