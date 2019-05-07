Woman Gang-Raped, Husband Beaten Up By 5 Men In Rajasthan

Alwar: The woman's vehicle was stopped by a group of five men, the complaint said (Representational)

A woman was allegedly gang-raped and thrashed while her husband was beaten up by a group of five men in Rajasthan's Alwar, police said on Tuesday.

As per the complaint registered by the survivor on April 30, the incident took place on April 26 around 3 pm when she was going to Rajasthan's Talvriksha from her village Lalwadi accompanied by her husband on a motorcycle.

"The woman's vehicle was stopped by a group of five men travelling on two motorcycles. The woman's husband was beaten by two persons while the remaining three gang-raped her," the complaint mentioned.

"After this, the two men who were beating the woman's husband also raped her. They also made a video recording of the incident and threatened the victims they would kill them if they complain to the police," the complaint added.

The complaint further said, "As per the conversation among the accused, the woman heard three names Sachin, Jitu and Ashok. The names of the other two accused is not known to the woman."

The police said a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, has been registered, and a probe has been initiated.

